Bayern's Guerreiro to miss Madrid second leg, Musiala and De Ligt fit

Munich's Raphael Guerreiro (R) leaves the pitch injured and greeted by coach Thomas Tuchel during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and Bayern Munich at MHPArena. Tom Weller/dpa

Bayern Munich will be without Portugal utility player Raphael Guerreiro in Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg at Real Madrid.

He suffered an ankle problem early in the 3-1 loss at VfB Stuttgart on Saturday and will miss the next few games, the club said in a statement on Sunday. He left the stadium on crutches.

Guerreiro, 30, did not start the first leg, which ended 2-2, but has been useful to Bayern as a left back and central midfielder this term.

After the semi-final second leg, Bayern have two largely meaningless Bundesliga games before a possible Champions League final on June 1.

There was better news for Bayern on the training pitch on Sunday with both playmaker Jamal Musiala and defender Matthijs de Ligt taking part after injuries. If fit, De Ligt is expected to replace Kim Min Jae, who made errors for both Madrid goals in the first leg.