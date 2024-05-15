Bayern give professional contracts to three youth players

Munich's Lovro Zvonarek reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and VfL Wolfsburg at Allianz Arena. Bayern Munich has given professional contracts to academy players Lovro Zvonarek, Noel Aseko Nkili and Adam Aznou, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday. Tom Weller/dpa

Attacking midfielder Zvonarek, 19, and 17-year-old winger Aznou have signed until June 2027, while 18-year-old defensive midfielder Aseko Nkili has penned a deal until June 2026.

Zvonarek has made four appearances for the professional team and scored his first senior goal in Sunday's 2-0 Bundesliga win against VfL Wolfsburg.

"Lovro Zvonarek, Noel Aseko Nkili and Adam Aznou are young players with a lot of potential. The fact we can once again give three youth players professional contracts says a lot for our work at the FC Bayern Campus," Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund said.

"It is our philosophy to have the greatest possible permeability to the first team because it is an important component of FC Bayern to develop young players for the absolute top level," he added.