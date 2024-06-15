Basketball transfer portal target Coleman Hawkins chooses Kansas State over UNC

The UNC men’s basketball team struck out, once again, chasing a top target in the transfer portal.

North Carolina’s latest miss was Coleman Hawkins, the big man who – last season – led Illinois to its first Elite 8 appearance since 2005. Hawkins averaged 6.1 rebounds and a career-high 12.1 points per game, so when he initially entered his name in the transfer portal, it came as no surprise he has plenty of suitors.

The Tar Heels are in need of an experienced starting center. They already have Jalen Washington and Zayden High on the roster, plus incoming freshman James Brown, but Washington is the only one with extensive experience – and he was a reserve last year.

I like the idea of Washington starting, but it’s discouraging to see UNC strike out on these top talents.

On Friday, June 14, Hawkins announced that he’d be transferring to Kansas State. The Wildcats, like the Fighting Illini, made the Elite 8 last year.

If there was any speculation about Hawkins chasing money in the transfer portal, his NIL deal at K-State confirms that speculation. Hawkins’ deal is reported to be over $2 million.

North Carolina did add a couple starters in the transfer portal, though, snagging Cade Tyson from Belmont and Ven-Allen Lubin from Vanderbilt. Tyson is expected to replace Cormac Ryan at small forward, while Lubin will likely replace Harrison Ingram at power forward.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire