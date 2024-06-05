UNC basketball transfer portal target commits to Big 12 program

Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels were hoping to add at least one more player from the college basketball transfer portal to the roster for the 2024-25 season.

After waiting on draft decisions from Coleman Hawkins and Ugonna Onyenso, many thought those two were the only options left. And now, one of those players is officially off the board.

It didn’t take long for Onyenso to make a decision after the May 31st deadline as he took a visit to Kansas State this week. On that visit, Onyenso pledged his verbal commitment to the Wildcats, joining them for the next season.

Kentucky transfer Ugonna Onyenso has committed to Kansas State, per his IG page. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 4, 2024

The 7-foot forward was a target of the Tar Heels as they needed to add some height in the paint. But he never got to Chapel Hill for a visit and the interest on both sides faded.

He averaged 3.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for Kentucky last season. He appeared in 24 games and averaged 18.6 minutes per game.

North Carolina’s targets are starting to come off the board and it’s still a slow process for Davis and the staff.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire