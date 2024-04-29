Bashaud Breeland, former Super Bowl champion, arrested for second time in Charlotte

Bashaud Breeland, a former NFL cornerback and Super Bowl champion, was arrested in Charlotte for the second time in less than a year.

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department incident report said officers responded to a drug-related call on Saturday in the 14000 block of Murfield Court, where they discovered narcotics.

The incident report said officers attempted to make an arrest, but were assaulted in the process.

According to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office inmate search page, Breeland, a native of Allendale, S.C., and former Clemson player, was booked into jail on Sunday morning and faces multiple charges including:

Felony drug charges

Assaulting a government official

Resisting an officer

Injury to personal property

Officers found, among other things, multiple objects — like a Nike shoebox and “Space Rock” bottles — that contained what appeared to be marijuana, the incident report said.

It said they also found other narcotics, including a plastic bag with mushrooms, five promethazine hydrochloride bottles, and a dihidrocodeina bitartrate bottle.

The National Cancer Institute said promethazine hydrochloride is a sedative often used to treat motion sickness. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) said dihidrocodeina bitartrate is a synthetic opioid analgesic used to treat moderate to severe pain.

Officers also found multiple firearms, the incident report said, including a PSA Rock, a Ruger LCP MAX 380 Auto, and Raven 25 Auto.

The officers also reported damage to an earpiece and a CMPD uniform shirt.

Last August, Breeland — who played for the Kansas City Chiefs during its 2020 Super Bowl win as well as Washington, Green Bay and others — was arrested and faced charges of possessing a stolen car, a stolen firearm and drugs.

Officers at the time said they found Breeland with a stolen Mercedes-Benz SUV, 62 grams of suspected illegal mushrooms, more than five pounds of marijuana and eight guns, including two AR-15s and two AK-47s.

That 2023 case is still pending, according to the Mecklenburg County Superior Court.

Breeland played eight seasons in the NFL and was previously looking for another chance with the Panthers after his 2018 three-year, $24 million deal with the Carolina Panthers fell through.

The deal was nullified shortly after a failed physical due to a foot infection, according to Panthers Wire.

“I lost a deal with them during a rocky time in my career, and it’s back home,” he said. “So it’ll be a lot of hurdles that I’d jump just by playing for that one team.”