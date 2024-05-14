BASEBALL: Shaw earns opportunity with Science & Arts

May 13—Tyler Shaw will not have to travel too far to continue his baseball career.

The Amber-Pocasset senior helped a successful senior class leave a lasting impact on the baseball program, and he hopes to make an impact just a few miles down the road from Amber-Pocasset High School. Shaw will be a Drover and will look to help the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma baseball program.

Shaw is thrilled to have the opportunity to play at the next level.

"It's a dream and goal I've always had, and I am just happy to be given the opportunity," he said. "It's special because it's a dream, but it means so much because I haven't been given the opportunity by anyone else."

Along with Science & Arts giving him the opportunity to continue his career, the Drovers also have an atmosphere around the program that Shaw is a fan of. He cannot wait to be a part of an atmosphere that involves teamwork and a strong work ethic.

"Knowing some of the current players and how they treat each other, along with their work ethic, is what made it a good fit for me," Shaw said.

Shaw got to celebrate at Am-Po, and he got to celebrate with his support system. The support he has gotten over the years has meant a lot, and plenty of that came with coming to Am-Po.

"Moving to Am-Po has been the best decision for my academic and baseball career," Shaw said.

Shaw's final season of high school baseball recently came to an end, and it ended the way any player wants to end a career. It ended with a win.

The Panthers recently made their way to the Class A state title. Now, Shaw hopes to take the lessons he has learned from baseball during his life to the next chapter.

"I love the hard work and reliability it teaches you because you have to show up and do your job every day," Shaw said.