Baseball: El Camino 10, Valley Center 1

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Wildcats and Jaguars battle it out on the diamond in a Valley League matchup.

El Camino’s offense is powered by big hits from Charlie Orman and Ethan Stelzer as the Wildcats put 10 runs across in this one.

El Camino pitcher Zane Nordquist throws a complete game no-hitter. The junior leftie striking out 19 batters as the Wildcats go on to win 10-1.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.