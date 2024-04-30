BASEBALL: Coy, Miller lead Pirates in win over OA

Apr. 29—OLDENBURG — Juniors Lance Coy and Cy Miller combined for five hits and five RBIs in Friday's 11-3 win for the Pirates over Oldenburg Academy.

Coy finished with a single, double and three RBIs. Cy Miller added three singles and two RBIs.

Senior Gavin Owens started for the Pirates, throwing two innings, allowing three earned runs on three hits while striking out two. Junior Chase Tekulve entered in relief, throwing four scoreless innings. Tekulve allowed just two base runners and struck out five.

Sophomore Luke Hoeing finished the game, pitching a perfect seventh inning and striking out two.

The Pirates fell into a 3-1 hole heading to the third inning, but exploded for five runs in the third and two runs in the fourth to take control, up 8-3. Tekulve and Hoeing shut out the Twisters the rest of the way to give the Pirates the win.

Justin Adkins also had three hits for the Pirates. Caleb Greiwe (double) and John Logan Meyer had the other two hits for Greensburg. Greiwe and Jacoby Miller both had one RBI.

Batesville

MADISON — The offenses were ready to go Friday at Madison with the Cubs hosting Batesville. Both teams pounded out 12 hits in Batesville's 12-7 victory.

For Batesville, Dane Dudley finished 3-for-4 at the plate with a pair of singles, a home run and three RBIs. Eli Loichinger and Jack Grunkemeyer both had a single and a double. Carter Bohman and Chris Lewis both had a double. The other hits came from Paxton Harris, Cayden Drake and Brayden Maple.

Joshua Borgman, Drake and Carson Schneider all pitched for Greensburg with Borgman getting the win.

Saturday, the Bulldogs shut out visiting Connersville 4-0.

The Bulldogs scored one run in the bottom of the first inning with a lead-of home run by Lewis. In the fifth, Loichinger's sacrifice fly drove in Lewis to make it 2-0. Batesville pushed the final margin to 4-0 in the sixth. Dudley singled in Mason Jones for the third run and Schneider singled in Noah Weigel with the final run.

Bohman pitched seven innings, allowing no runs on four hits and no walks while striking out six.

Rushville

The host Lions rallied from a 5-0 deficit to knock off South Ripley 10-7 Saturday.

Trent Smith pitched three innings for Rushville, allowing no earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out four. Colin Taylor pitched four innings to get the win, allowing no earned runs on two hits and one walk while striking out four.

Keegan Bowles (two singles), Damion Trueblood and Mo Manghelli all had a double. Alex Reynolds had a triple.

Trueblood had a team-high two RBIs. Bowles, Manghelli and Trey Newman all finished with one RBI.

Contact Aaron Kirchoff at aaron.kirchoff@greensburgdailynews.com