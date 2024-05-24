Is Barcelona vs Lyon on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Women’s Champions League final

Lyon defeated Barcelona 3-1 to win the Women’s Champions League in Turin in 2022 (Getty Images)

Barcelona face Lyon in the Women’s Champions League final as the holders take on the record eight-time winners in Bilbao.

French side Lyon have been the powerhouse of women’s football in Europe over the last decade but their supremacy is under threat.

Barcelona have never beaten Lyon, losing in Champions League finals to them in 2019 and 2022, but they are going for back-to-back titles.

It is set to be the final match for both head coaches, with Jonatan Giraldez departing Barcelona and Lyon’s Sonia Bompastor set to replace Emma Hayes at Chelsea.

And the best players in the world will be on display at the San Mames, with Barcelona led by Aitana Bonmati and Ada Hegerberg looking to fire Lyon to a ninth Women’s Champions League.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Women’s Champions League final.

When is the Women’s Champions League final?

Barcelona vs Lyon will kick off at 5pm BST (UK time) at San Mames Stadium, Bilbao.

How can I watch it?

Watch Barcelona face Lyon in the Women’s Champions League final, live and free on DAZN

What is the team news?

Barcelona remain without centre-back Mapi Leon, who is a long-term injury absentee. As always, head coach Jonatan Giraldez has plenty of selection dilemmas and may make changes from last weekend’s 8-0 victory against Real Sociedad in the Copa de la Reina final. Fridolina Rolfo and Keira Walsh should return, perhaps for Claudia Pina and Lucy Bronze. Alexia Putellas signed a new contract at Barcelona this week but may start on the bench.

Lyon have more injury problems, with Eugenie Le Sommer and Sara Dabritz notable absentees. Ada Hegerberg returned from injury not long ago and will be looking to start, but Lyon have an array of attacking options. The 20-year-old Melchie Dumornay has shone this season, while Kadidiatou Diani and Delphine Cascarino represent a formidable front line. Wendie Renard and Lindsey Horan bring the experience of major finals.

Predicted line-ups

Barcelona: Coll; Bronze, Paredes, Engen, Batlle; Bonmati, Walsh, Patri; Graham Hansen, Paralluelo, Rolfo

Lyon: Endler; Carpenter, Renard, Gilles, Bacha; Van de Donk, Egurrola, Horan; Cascarino, Dumornay, Diani