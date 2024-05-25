Barcelona vs Lyon LIVE: Women’s Champions League final team news, line-ups and more from Bilbao

The Women’s Champions League final puts the holders Barcelona against the record eight-time winners Lyon as Bilbao stages a blockbuster clash to decide Europe’s best.

Barcelona have never beaten Lyon in a competitive fixture but have lost two finals against them, in 2019 and 2022. The Catalan club reclaimed their European crown last season, however, after coming from two goals down to beat Wolfsburg. After edging Chelsea in the semi-finals, finally defeating Lyon would underline Barcelona’s status as the best in the world, with their stylish football led by star player and Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati.

Lyon, however, will be out to show that they remain the leading powerhouse in Europe. No club comes close to Lyon’s eight titles, with coach Sonia Bompastor already creating history in 2022 by becoming the first woman to win the Champions League as both a player and a manager. Bompastor, who is expected to replace Emma Hayes at Chelsea after the final, also has a squad of world class talent as her disposal, setting up what should be one of the games of the season.

Follow live updates from the Women's Champions League final in Bilbao as Barcelona face Lyon

Kick-off at San Mames stadium is at 5pm BST (UK time)

Early team news and predicted line-ups for both teams

09:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Predicted line-ups

Barcelona: Coll; Bronze, Paredes, Engen, Batlle; Bonmati, Walsh, Patri; Graham Hansen, Paralluelo, Rolfo

Lyon: Endler; Carpenter, Renard, Gilles, Bacha; Van de Donk, Egurrola, Horan; Cascarino, Dumornay, Diani

09:04 , Jamie Braidwood

Lyon team news

Lyon have more injury problems than Barca, with Eugenie Le Sommer and Sara Dabritz notable absentees. Ada Hegerberg returned from injury not long ago and will be looking to start, but Lyon have an array of attacking options. The 20-year-old Melchie Dumornay has shone this season, while Kadidiatou Diani and Delphine Cascarino represent a formidable front line. Wendie Renard and Lindsey Horan bring the experience of major finals.

09:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Barcelona team news

Barcelona remain without centre-back Mapi Leon, who is a long-term injury absentee. As always, head coach Jonatan Giraldez has plenty of selection dilemmas and may make changes from last weekend’s 8-0 victory against Real Sociedad in the Copa de la Reina final. Fridolina Rolfo and Keira Walsh should return, perhaps for Claudia Pina and Lucy Bronze. Alexia Putellas signed a new contract at Barcelona this week but may start on the bench.

09:02 , Jamie Braidwood

When is the Women’s Champions League final?

Barcelona vs Lyon will kick off at 5pm BST (UK time) at San Mames Stadium, Bilbao.

How can I watch it?

Follow live updates from the Women's Champions League final in Bilbao as Barcelona face Lyon

09:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Barcelona face Lyon in the Women’s Champions League final as the holders take on the record eight-time winners in Bilbao.

French side Lyon have been the powerhouse of women’s football in Europe over the last decade but their supremacy is under threat.

Barcelona have never beaten Lyon, losing in Champions League finals to them in 2019 and 2022, but they are going for back-to-back titles.

It is set to be the final match for both head coaches, with Jonatan Giraldez departing Barcelona and Lyon’s Sonia Bompastor set to replace Emma Hayes at Chelsea.

And the best players in the world will be on display at the San Mames, with Barcelona led by Aitana Bonmati and Ada Hegerberg looking to fire Lyon to a ninth Women’s Champions League.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Women’s Champions League final.

How to watch Barcelona vs Lyon in the Women’s Champions League final

Good morning!

09:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Follow live updates and build-up from the Women's Champions League final in Bilbao as Barcelona face Lyon