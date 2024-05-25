Why the Women’s Champions League final is not what you might think

Barcelona coach Jonatan Giraldez talks to his players before the Women’s Champions League final in Bilbao (REUTERS)

There was a noticeable reaction to the question. Changing of the guard? In the Women’s Champions League final? Not for Lyon. The French side are proud to point out that when it comes to European honours, no one has more than them. Even if Barcelona defeat them to win their third Champions League in four years, Lyon are adamant that they will not be replaced as the major force of women’s football in Europe.

The final at Sam Mames is a meeting of Europe’s two best clubs, everyone can agree on that at least. Barcelona are the holders and Lyon are the eight-time champions. Yet, with Barcelona eyeing revenge and another statement victory, one that would stand with the significance of their first Champions League triumph in 2019, it feels as if there if pressure on Lyon to show they are not done yet.

And still, Barcelona have never beaten Lyon, in four attempts. When asked how Barcelona had changed since their last meeting, in the 2022 final in Turin, the Lyon manager Sonia Bompastor suggested the holders have made conscious efforts to change their training routines and alter their recruitment plans with the thought of beating Lyon in mind. “Turin impacted them,” Bonstapor said. Lyon believe Jonatan Giraldez’s side have been building up to this moment.

Barcelona themselves are taking pride in much they have changed in the two years since Turin. They have come through difficult moments in the Champions League since they were beaten by Lyon, none more so than when they were two goals down in last season’s final against Wolfsburg. Aitana Bonmati spoke of her belief that Barcelona have developed different aspects of their game after they overturned Chelsea’s advantage at Stamford Bridge.

“I always like to talk about our mentality because without it we wouldn’t be here,” the Ballon d’Or winner said. “You learn how to overcome adversity. Years ago it was hard to overcome it.” Perhaps it is the final piece. Bonmati and Barcelona feel their resilience is stronger. If they are already technically and tactically excellent, mentality and physicality was identified as what was needed to beat Lyon. “We are more prepared, more mature,” said winger Caroline Graham Hansen. “We have been through this before.”

Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas can win a third Champions League in four years (REUTERS)

It is set to be a home final for Barcelona, too. Thousands of Barcelona fans, or culers, are set to arrive in Bilbao by Saturday morning and the club are expecting 80 per cent of the San Mames to be supporting them against Lyon. And if Barcelona finally defeat the French side and claim back-to-back Champions Leagues, it could only be seen as a hugely significant moment in European football. Even through Giraldez will be leaving to join the Washington Spirit in the United States, given the direction of the club, the excellent led by Bonmati, and the talent that is coming through the ranks, it is little wonder Barcelona are looked upon as being as the start of a dynasty.

But these can seem uncertain times for Lyon. Bompastor is also expected to leave the club after the Champions League final, to replace Emma Hayes at Chelsea. The club’s ownership has changed, too, within the past year, with Jean-Michel Aulas, the president who bankrolled so much of Lyon’s dominance in France and Europe, stepping down. Lyon’s women’s team is now in the hands of Michele Kang, the owner of Washington Spirit in the US.

Sonia Bompastor can become the first female coach to win the Women’s Champions League twice (Getty Images)

The move was the first step of Kang’s plans to implement a multi-club ownership model. Lyon would remain at the forefront of that in Europe, but it remains a sizable shift. “She has a clear vision of the new project,” said Bompastor, only looking ahead to Saturday night at the San Mames amid questions over her own future. “She is a very ambitious woman. It matches the club.” Lyon’s future may be brighter given they have Melchie Dumornay, the 20-year-old who has the talent to the be the star of the final.

Wendie Renard, the club’s captain in all eight of their Champions League wins, meanwhile insisted that certain principles have been set within Lyon. While at Chelsea, Hayes once said that “winning breeds winning” but over the last decade no one has won more than Lyon in the women’s game. “In the last 10 years we have shown determination to win as many trophies as possible,” the French centre-back said. “This is why we train every day, this is what motivates us. That will not change.”

Lyon captain Wendie Renard has won the Champions League eight times (REUTERS)

Bompastor, who in 2022 became the first woman to win the Champions League as player and coach, now has the chance to become the first woman to win the Champions League as a coach two times. She was inexperienced two years ago, having just finished her first season. “She has evolved and so have we,” Renard said.

Lyon still have the edge on experience, having been to more finals, although it has closed with Barcelona winning their second Champions League in 2022. “We are focusing on ourselves,” Bompastor said. “We are confident and at peace.” After all, they are the eight-time winners, to Barcelona’s two. It can be seen as the final between great champions and new conquerors, but Bonmati found a way to play down the narrative. “Tomorrow we start 0-0.”

