Barcelona sing Sweet Caroline after retaining Women’s Champions League title
Barcelona players sang Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline" on the pitch of Bilbao’s San Mames Stadium after they retained their Women's Champions League 2-0 victory over Lyon on Saturday, 25 May.
Second-half strikes by Ballon d’Or winners Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas secured Barca's title defence.
It was the first time Barcelona, with a line-up that included Keira Walsh and Lucy Bronze, had beaten the French champions in five times of asking.
A record-breaking crowd of 50,827 were in attendance for the Women’s Champions League final.