Barcelona Open: Casper Ruud earns straight sets win over Stefanos Tsitsipas in final

Casper Ruud had lost three finals in 2024 before beating Stefanos Tsitsipas [Getty Images]

Casper Ruud won his first title of 2024 as he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to win the Barcelona Open.

Norwegian third seed Ruud defeated the Greek fifth seed 7-5 6-3 to claim the biggest title of his career.

It is the first time the 25-year-old, who is ranked sixth in the world, has won an ATP 500-ranked event.

"For me it means a lot, this is my biggest title that I ever won," said Ruud.

"It's something I've chased for a long time already. I've never won a 500 before or a 1000. I've been to a few finals but always came up a little bit short."

Ruud, a three-time Grand Slam runner-up, was broken early by the 25-year-old Tsitsipas but broke back in the sixth game, before going on to convert one of two set points at 6-5.

He then opened up a 4-1 lead in the second set after Tsitsipas hit a forehand into the net to concede a break, before seeing out victory in 91 minutes to end the Greek's 10-match winning streak.

The win also avenged Ruud's defeat by Tsitsipas in last week's Monte Carlo Open final.

Elsewhere, Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff earned a straight sets win over American Taylor Fritz to win the BMW Open in Munich.

Fourth seed and home favourite Struff beat the third seed 7-5 6-3 to secure a maiden ATP Tour title at the clay-court ATP 250 event.