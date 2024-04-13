Banged-up Twins might be without Carlos Correa after he leaves game with oblique strain

DETROIT (AP) — Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa left Friday night's game against the Detroit Tigers with an oblique strain after striking out in the third inning.

“It’s like a gut punch,” outfielder Byron Buxton said following Detroit's 8-2 win.

The banged-up Twins have been without infielder Royce Lewis, who was put on the injured list two weeks ago with strained quadriceps, and might also lose Correa for a while.

The 29-year-old Correa, a two-time All-Star, is among the top players for the defending AL Central champions, who are hitting a major league-low .184. He is batting .306 with four RBIs.

“It’s pretty frustrating," Buxton said.

After signing a $200 million, six-year contract to remain with the Twins, Correa hit a career-low .230 with 18 homers and 65 RBIs last season.

Correa missed Minnesota's final 11 games last year because of plantar fasciitis in his left foot and then returned for the playoffs, hitting .409 (9 for 22) with four RBIs as the Twins beat Toronto in the Wild Card Series and lost to Houston in the Division Series.

