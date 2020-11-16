Nick Boyle suffers awful leg injury, Patriots immediately call for Ravens athletic trainers

Baltimore Ravens tight end Nick Boyle was carted off the field on Sunday night after taking a gruesome shot to the leg — something that was so bad New England Patriots players started calling for help immediately after it happened.

NBC showed the replay once briefly, and cut to commercial right after he went down.

Nick Boyle carted off after gruesome leg injury

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson found Boyle for a short completion up the middle of the field midway through the third quarter on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium. As Boyle made the grab and started coming down, however, Patriots linebacker Terez Hall brought him down and hit him directly in the leg in the process.

Boyle’s leg snapped the wrong way as he fell to the ground, and he started rolling around in pain. Several Patriots players in the area quickly waved to the Ravens sideline for help, too.

The injury can be seen here, though be warned: It’s gruesome.

Boyle was then carted off the field into the locker room, and was almost immediately ruled out for the rest of the game. The extent of his injury is not yet known.

Nick Boyle, who suffered a pretty gruesome knee hyperextension, gets carted off the field while barely wincing. or maybe he's annoyed by the rain? it's impossible to know, because that dude is tough as hell pic.twitter.com/yq3PGNcHVf — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) November 16, 2020

Boyle has racked up 113 yards and two touchdowns on 43 receptions so far this season, his sixth with the team. He had one catch for four yards on Sunday night before the injury.

Nick Boyle of the Baltimore Ravens leaves the field on a cart after being injured during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: