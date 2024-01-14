Baltimore Ravens' John Harbaugh jokes about Michigan football sign-stealing scandal

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh didn't miss his chance to throw a lighthearted jab at his brother, Jim Harbaugh, after his national championship win with Michigan.

The playful moment came as John Harbuagh explained the Ravens' scouting plans for the upcoming NFL playoffs. Baltimore earned the AFC's No. 1 seed and therefore will not participate in Wild Card Weekend, but team scouts still had to find their way to the frigid Arrowhead Stadium to watch the Kansas City Chiefs battle the Miami Dolphins in record-cold weather.

“It’s going to be interesting in Kansas City,” John Harbaugh said. “It’s going to be interesting. We’ve got some scouts whose flights have been canceled going out there, who are trying to scout the game, which is legal in pro football, by the way.”

It was an obvious nod to Michigan's sign-stealing scandal. Former staffer Connor Stalions is alleged to have been at the center of an illicit in-person scouting operation in which he and others attended games of Michigan's future opponents and used technology to steal teams' signals, both of which are prohibited by NCAA rules.

While Jim Harbaugh maintained his innocence throughout the investigation, John Harbaugh's comment was undoubtedly a playful dig at Michigan's brush with controversy.

Despite the lighthearted jab, John has showed pride in his brother's coaching achievement. He was present throughout the Wolverines' championship run, hugged him on the sidelines and even joined the team's celebration on stage after their victory.

The Harbaugh brothers' dynamic is always entertaining, and this latest exchange adds another layer of playful banter to their rivalry. Whether it's on the field or in news conferences, the Harbaughs know how to keep things interesting, both for football fans and each other.

