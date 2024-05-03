Ballymena defeat Institute to stay in Premiership

Steven McCullough celebrates scoring Ballymena's opener against Institute [PACEMAKER]

Ballymena maintained their Premiership status after beating Institute 2-0 to secure a 2-1 win on aggregate in the promotion/relegation play-off.

Institute's Oisin Devlin was sent-off before Steven McCullough put the Showgrounds hosts in front with a superb free-kick on 88 minutes.

Calvin McCurry clinched the aggregate victory by poking home three minutes from time.

United were also reduced to 10 men in added time with Daithi McCallion's dismissal.

More to follow...