Baker Mayfield vs. Sam Darnold, Day 2: Tracking Panthers quarterbacks at training camp

After the first day of training camp where one quarterback clearly outplayed the other, the second day brought a more mixed bag for both.

Baker Mayfield, who played with the No. 1 group today, and Sam Darnold, who ran with the No. 2s, both threw errant passes that bounced off defenders’ hands. Both did have some good moments as they vie for the team’s starting quarterback job.

Let’s dive deeper into their performances.

Baker Mayfield

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield, right, stops to sign an autograph for a fan following practice on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.

Stats in 7-on-7 (unofficial): 11 for 16, 5 TDs

Mayfield quarterbacked crisply throwing to a first-team group of DJ Moore, Robbie Anderson, C.J. Saunders, Ian Thomas and Christian McCaffrey. He made quicker decisions and was more accurate with the ball, when there weren’t glaring communication errors.

His first four reps were choppy. He attempted a back-shoulder pass attended for Anderson on his second throw, but Anderson kept running deep while cornerback Donte Jackson followed Mayfield’s eyes and jumped the route. Jackson nearly intercepted the pass but lost control going to the ground.

Mayfield made a questionable decision on the next play, throwing a corner route to Moore, which Jackson again jumped and nearly intercepted. But Mayfield found a groove after that. He completed nine of his next 12 passes, and five of those completions were touchdowns.

His fierce but controlled throwing motion helped him squeeze a red-zone touchdown to Moore. The star receiver ran a spot route, settled between a linebacker and nickel corner and sat. Mayfield fired the ball in, unafraid of a possible interception.

Former Browns receiver Rashard Higgins caught two touchdowns from Mayfield, rekindling their old Cleveland flame. Higgins scored on a red-zone slant from the slot, beating his defender off the line. Mayfield looked No. 17s way immediately and led him to pay dirt.

Nine of Mayfield’s attempts were to the left side of the field.

Best throw: During an inside run session, Mayfield connected on a deep 30-yard play-action bootleg pass to Moore. Starting under center, Mayfield faked the handoff and booted right. He raced toward the sideline while gaining depth to avoid incoming rushers. As Moore beat his defender running what Madden players know as a “corner-strike” route, Mayfield launched an arcing throw. Moore swung left hip open, extended for the ball near the sideline and made the catch while keeping both feet inbounds.

Story continues

Notable mistake: Mayfield’s back-to-back near interceptions are worrisome. It’s training camp. Mistakes should happen. But considering his turnover history, Mayfield cannot continue throwing balls near Panthers defenders.

Sam Darnold

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold, left, jogs off to begin drills as quarterback Baker Mayfield, right, looks on. The Panthers held their first training camp practice on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.

Stats in 7-on-7 (unofficial): 12 for 16

Once again, Darnold kept the ball short. He rarely threw a pass longer than 5 yards, instead favoring underneath routes to his pass-catching group. He did the same on the first day of camp.

After Wednesday’s practice, head coach Matt Rhule said the team’s defensive quarters scheme likely caused those short passes and that as practices went on, the quarterbacks would start to see different coverages.

Darnold did not throw a touchdown as Rhule allotted every single red-zone snap to the No. 1 group (he did the same Wednesday when Darnold took the first-team reps).

“We haven’t really gotten into our red-zone day install,” Rhule said. He added that the team would devote more time to the final 20 yards as it got further into camp.

Best throw: One of the few times Darnold pushed the ball down the field came when he threw a back-shoulder ball down the left sideline to undrafted free agent Derek Wright, who made a smooth catch for first-down yardage.

Notable mistake: In a play very similar to his big mistake Wednesday, Darnold rolled to his right in 11-on-11s and tried to throw a ball at the edge of the right sideline that bounced off the hands of a cornerback.

Who won the day: Mayfield had five touchdowns on Thursday, like Darnold did Wednesday. But his ability to make plays on the perimeter and fit some throws into tight windows won him the day.

Days Won

Mayfield: 1

Darnold: 1