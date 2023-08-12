Baker Mayfield plays four series, throws touchdown before departing

A report this week indicated that the Buccaneers have chosen Baker Mayfield as their quarterback for Week One, but the only thing the Bucs announced was that Mayfield would start against the Steelers in the team's preseason opener.

Mayfield was not joined by many of the team's established starters — Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Tristan Wirfs, and Rachaad White were among those who didn't play — against Pittsburgh and he got off to a slow start. The team's first drive ended after three Ke'Shawn Vaughn runs and a false start by rookie guard Cody Mauch when they lined up to go for it on fourth down. The second drive saw Mayfield make a few completions and get a first down before a holding penalty led to another punt.

The third series was the most fruitful. Mayfield hit wide receivers David Moore and Kaylon Geiger for first downs and then found sixth-round pick Trey Palmer for a six-yard touchdown in the back of the end zone on a third down.

After an interception by cornerback Zyon McCollum, Mayfield hit Geiger with a well-thrown pass for a 20-yard gain but a fourth down conversion attempt by Vaughn was stopped short. That was the end of Mayfield's night. He was 8-of-9 for 63 yards overall.

Kyle Trask replaced him and is set to start the team's second preseason game, but Mayfield did nothing on Friday to hurt his chances of getting a job that's reportedly already his to lose.