Baker Mayfield was ‘completely shocked’ Raiders played press coverage on final play

It was impressive enough that the Rams got to the Raiders’ 23-yard line in a matter of six plays with under 2 minutes to play, but even after reaching the fringe of the red zone, they still needed to score a touchdown with 15 seconds left and no timeouts.

That was a tall task, especially with a quarterback, Baker Mayfield, who had gone through one day of practice with his new team. The Raiders helped him out with their coverage choice, though.

Mayfield said on Amazon’s postgame coverage that he couldn’t believe the Raiders were in press coverage with 15 seconds left and the Rams needing a touchdown to win.

“To be honest with you, I was completely shocked that they lined up in press coverage with 15 seconds,” he said. “I really thought they were gonna try to pop out and play zone but they just stayed with it. Saw the weakside safety stay down and Van’s a great go-ball runner, go up and get it and he won off the line and did a good job.”

Fitzpatrick just destroying the Raiders’ DC lol pic.twitter.com/pHzO0VGkIT — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) December 9, 2022

Ryan Fitzpatrick, who was sitting next to Mayfield, joked that the Raiders’ defensive coordinator went to Yale, which he’s obviously pegging as inferior to his alma mater, Harvard. Did you know Fitzpatrick went to Harvard?

Anyway, Mayfield took advantage of the Raiders’ baffling coverage choice and hit Jefferson over the top for six, a perfect throw and catch to beat man coverage.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire