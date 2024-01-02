Badgers near the top of analyst’s Big Ten Power Rankings

Wisconsin basketball enters the 2024 calendar year with high expectations and tons of promise. The team went 9-3 during the mostly out-of-conference stretch to end 2023, has wins against Virginia, Marquette and Michigan State, and sits ranked No. 21 in the nation.

The emergences of leading scorer A.J. Storr and freshman guard John Blackwell have the team, led by the veteran core of Tyler Wahl, Chucky Hepburn and Steven Crowl, looking at a potential return to the top of the Big Ten.

Entering 2024, the Badgers are the No. 2-ranked Big Ten team by KenPom, ranked behind only Purdue.

Big Ten Network’s Andy Katz shares a similar thought. He also has Purdue at No. 1 and Wisconsin at No. 2 in his Big Ten Basketball Power Rankings:

New year, new 𝗣𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿 𝗥𝗮𝗻𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀. 🙌@TheAndyKatz has his updated 1-14 list – do you agree? 📍 @AutoOwnersIns pic.twitter.com/dx29rChkFl — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) January 2, 2024

