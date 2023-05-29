Badger Countdown: Former number 97 entering year three in NFL

As the Badger football season closes in, we are now 97 days away from the team’s first contest of the year Sept. 2 against Buffalo. There have been many impactful players to wear number 97 in the history of Wisconsin football, but one in particular is entering his third NFL season.

Defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk spent four seasons with the Badgers from 2017-2020, racking up 62 total tackles, including eight sacks, while also deflecting eight passes and forcing two fumbles over 31 career games.

He was a big part of the defensive effort during his time in Madison, going 3-1 in bowl games while most notably winning the 2017 Orange Bowl over Miami (FL).

Loudermilk went on to be selected in the 5th round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Over his first two seasons in the league, he has combined to make 30 tackles, including a sack, while deflecting three passes over 26 games (five starts).

Now in 2023, Loudermilk will be joined by two former teammates in defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (2nd round) and linebacker Nick Herbig (4th round), who were also picked by the Steelers.

