Back-to-Back: Heathwood girls repeat as SCISA track and field champions

Heathwood Hall continued its dominance in girls track and field on Saturday.

The Highlanders won the SCISA Division I championship at Porter-Gaud. It was Heathwood’s fifth title in the last seven years.

Heathwood finished with 113 points, 10 better than Porter-Gaud. Hammond was third with 97.

Sabreya Monsanto led the way for Heathwood, winning the high jump (5-2), long jump (16-7) and triple jump (35-8). Madelyn Gomez (11:34) won the 3,200 and the Highlanders won the 4x800 relay.

Hammond’s Bayli Aiken repeated as the girls champion in the 100 (12.05) and 200 (25.02). Teammate Niya Evans (15.64) won the 100 hurdles. The Skyhawks won the 4x100 relay.

Ben Lippen’s Jais Ward won the 800 (2:12) and the 1,600 (4:58). Cardinal Newman’s Caroline Timmons (57.03) won the 400. The Cards won the 4x400 relay.

Porter-Gaud won the boys championship with 106 points. Heathwood was second with 94 and Hammond third with 74.

Heathwood’s Jack Wilcox (2:02) won the 800 and 1,600 (4:33) and the Highlanders’ Matthew Ferrario (13-06) won the pole vault. Hammond’s Asaiah Mathis (14.89) won the 110 hurdles.

Cardinal Newman’s Freddie Gillens (43-11) won the triple jump and Ben Lippen’s Austin Huff (48-4) won the shot put and discus (144-3).

In the Division II championship, Northside Christian’s Kendall Murray won the girls’ 1,600 and Trevor Hoffman won the boys’ shot put.