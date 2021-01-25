Avery Bradley on leaving the Lakers, skipping the bubble & the league's health protocols

Subscribe to Posted Up with Chris Haynes

Miami Heat guard Avery Bradley joins Posted Up with Chris Haynes while currently separated from his team due to the league's health & safety protocols. Avery opens up about his positive COVID diagnosis and his notable decision to opt-out of the playoff bubble in Orlando during the summer of 2020.

Later he talks about his decision to leave the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason, whether he got a championship ring and what it was like on the Lakers team plane as the learned of Kobe Bryant's death one year ago.

Finally, Avery discusses his reputation as one of the most fearsome defenders in the league & his relationship with Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving.

