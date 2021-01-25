  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Avery Bradley on leaving the Lakers, skipping the bubble & the league's health protocols

Chris Haynes
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Subscribe to Posted Up with Chris Haynes

Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcherGoogle Podcasts

Miami Heat guard Avery Bradley joins Posted Up with Chris Haynes while currently separated from his team due to the league's health & safety protocols. Avery opens up about his positive COVID diagnosis and his notable decision to opt-out of the playoff bubble in Orlando during the summer of 2020.

Later he talks about his decision to leave the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason, whether he got a championship ring and what it was like on the Lakers team plane as the learned of Kobe Bryant's death one year ago.

Finally, Avery discusses his reputation as one of the most fearsome defenders in the league & his relationship with Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving.

Follow Chris on Twitter @ChrisBHaynes

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts

Miami Heat G Avery Bradley joins Posted Up with Chris Haynes to discuss his decisions to opt-out of the 2020 playoff bubble, leave the Los Angeles Lakers and more. (Getty Images/Yahoo Sports)
Miami Heat G Avery Bradley joins Posted Up with Chris Haynes to discuss his decisions to opt-out of the 2020 playoff bubble, leave the Los Angeles Lakers and more. (Getty Images/Yahoo Sports)
OddsMoney LinePoint SpreadTotal Points
Denver		-200-5.5-
Miami		+165+5.5-
Game Info

Latest Stories