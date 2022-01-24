Avery Bradley believes Lakers aren’t learning from mistakes like a veteran team should

It’s a phrase that has constantly haunted the Los Angeles Lakers this entire season: They didn’t play with enough energy and effort.

That sentiment came to light again after the Lakers lost to the Miami Heat Sunday in a game where they trailed at one point by 26 points.

Though the Lakers made a comeback and cut the deficit to four in the fourth quarter, there was just not enough time to right the wrongs from the previous three quarters.

Lakers guard Avery Bradley said the team needs to do a better job regarding fixing their mistakes.

“We are not learning from our mistakes and as a veteran team, as a team that is looking to go far in the postseason, I feel like we have to correct our mistakes and learn from those,” Bradley said. “We just have to play better. It’s unfortunate, but tonight I liked our fight. But it was too late, like I said.”

It’s becoming a tiring phrase for a team with title aspirations and multiple veterans that have won at the highest level. Maybe Anthony Davis’ return will ignite the team, but there’s no telling how this squad will perform on a nightly basis.

List