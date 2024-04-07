Ava Jones supporting her teammates at NCAA Championship

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship game is set for Sunday at 2 p.m. between the one seeds, Iowa and South Carolina.

One Kansas native is enjoying the experience of being part of the Hawkeyes’ phenomenal year.

KSN has followed Nickerson native Ava Jones since high school, where she signed to play for the Hawkeyes just before a car crash that killed her dad and critically injured her and her mom.

She is now in her freshman year at Iowa, redshirting while in rehab.

She and her family are in Ohio for the championship game. Ava told KSN Sports Reporter Asia Cymone Smith she never imagined being a part of such a historic program.

Ava shared her thoughts on her time at Iowa and her expectations for the championship:

“Whenever I committed, Caitlin wasn’t, like, I mean, she was Caitlin, as good as she is, but she wasn’t as popular. I had no idea that we would be, that it would be this insane and this much fun. Feeling very blessed to be here and be on this team with them and get able to, or be able to experience all of this that we are experiencing as a team,” said Ava. “I don’t have any expectations other than everybody having fun and everybody being together and being surrounded by love, and our coaches are just so amazing to show that, they would be, they’ll love us just as much rather we win or lose so that’s an awesome feeling.”

The game will be airing on ESPN, ESPN+, Fubo and YouTube TV.

