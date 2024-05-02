Austin's Johnson, Fuller sign to play college basketball

May 2—Not one, but two Austin basketball stars will be headed to play at the next level.

Seniors Jordan Johnson and Isaiah Fuller both signed to play college basketball during a ceremony at Austin High School last week. Johnson will be attending Georgia Highlands College, while Fuller is heading to Volunteer State Community College.

"To have two players sign, it shows how much hard work was put in, not just individually, but as a team," Austin head coach Desmond Phillips said.

Both players were key cogs for an Austin team that finished 27-6, ended the regular season ranked No, 2 in Class 7A and advanced to the Sweet 16 this past year.

Johnson scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds a game, while Fuller averaged 11 points and six rebounds.

"They led us in scoring, rebounding, assists, free throw percentage — if there was a stat, they were near the top," Phillips said. "They're leaving behind some big shoes to fill."

Phillips said the impact both will make in college will be the same as it was at Austin.

"They're both tremendous workers, and they're everyday guys. They're constantly working to get better," Phillips said.

