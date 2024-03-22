Austin Johnson visiting Cardinals Friday

Defensive lineman Austin Johnson's search for a new team is taking him across the country.

Johnson visited with the Bills earlier this week and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that he will be in Arizona on Friday for a meeting with the Cardinals.

Johnson started every game for the Chargers last season and had 46 tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and two passes defensed. He also played for the Chargers in 2022 and had previous stints with the Giants and Titans during his eight years in the NFL.

The Cardinals have signed defensive linemen Bilal Nichols, Justin Jones, and Khyiris Tonga as free agents this month. They also re-signed L.J. Collier, but signing Johnson would make for a nearly complete overhaul of the unit heading into 2024.