Austin Hill survives overtime, wins inaugural Truck Series race at Knoxville

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NASCAR Wire Service
·4 min read
Austin Hill survives overtime, wins inaugural Truck Series race at Knoxville
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

At the end of a remarkable race on an equally remarkable race track, Austin Hill took home the trophy in Friday night‘s Corn Belt 150 presented by Premier Chevy Dealers at Knoxville Raceway.

After a fourth attempt at overtime in the inaugural NASCAR Truck Series event at the iconic .5-mile dirt track, Hill scored his first victory of the season in a race that featured 14 cautions and a 17-car pileup in Turn 1 that could rival even the biggest “Big One” at Talladega.

RELATED: Official results | The ‘Big One’ shakes up final stage

Moments after Hill took the checkered flag to end the fourth overtime, fireworks exploded in Turn 3, but they bore pale comparison with the pyrotechnics that punctuated a race that extended 29 laps past its scheduled distance of 150 circuits.

The decisive moment was much more subtle. After a Lap 171 restart—the third-overtime—Hill nosed ahead of Chandler Smith, who had done yeoman work on old tires and led seven times for a race-high 71 laps.

A four-car incident involving Tyler Ankrum, Stewart Friesen, Zane Smith and Johnny Sauter caused the final caution, with Hill having led at the previous scoring loop. That was all Hill needed to hold the point from the inside lane on the final overtime restart.

Two laps later, he crossed the finish line 1.207 seconds ahead of a disappointed Smith, who saw his chance to escape the NCWTS Playoffs bubble with a win evaporate in the last shootout.

The victory was the seventh of Hill‘s career.

RELATED: Hill reacts to ‘awesome’ win at Knoxville

“Man, I thought we were out of it,” said an elated Hill, who had shown speed throughout the race but fell back from the second position after a restart on Lap 73. “I thought we were out of it for a little bit. I had that restart outside of the 38 (Todd Gilliland) earlier in the race, and I fell back all the way to like 20th.

“I didn‘t think we were going to make it back up. Track position was huge. It was really hard to get around people—you had to kind of rough ‘em up a little bit to get around ‘em. But we don‘t stop, we don‘t quit, even when we think we‘re down and out.”

With the victory, Hill clinched a spot in the Playoffs. Smith, on the other hand, will have to sweat out the final regular-season race Aug. 7 at Watkins Glen, though he holds a relatively comfortable 40-point lead over Derek Kraus for the final playoff berth.

Kraus won the first and second stages Friday and finished fifth by avoiding most of the chaos at the end of the race.

The 17-truck crash ignited in Turn 1 seconds after the field took the green flag for the first overtime on Lap 154. Among the many victims was 10-time Knoxville Nationals winner and 10-time World of Outlaws champion Donny Schatz, who was making his NCWTS debut.

RELATED: Truck Series standings | 2021 Truck Series schedule

“I had nowhere to go—I was just along for the ride,” Schatz said. “I thought I was going to have a top-10 finish.”

Schatz instead finished 32nd. The best result achieved by a dirt-track ace was eighth by Knoxville Raceway track champion Brian Brown, who fell two laps down after a pair of spins but regained the lead lap as the beneficiary under consecutive cautions and managed to escape the third-stage melees.

Grant Enfinger ran third, followed by Gilliland and Kraus. Matt Crafton, Ben Rhodes, Brown, Tate Fogleman and Danny Bohn completed the top 10.

Note: When Stewart and Jessica Friesen took the green flag on Friday night, it marked the first time since Elton Sawyer and Patty Moise raced together at Atlanta in 1998 that a husband and wife have competed in the same NASCAR national series event. They finished together—Jessica in 26th and Stewart in 27th.

NOTE: The race-winning No. 16 Hattori Racing Enterprises Toyota of Austin Hill passed NASCAR’s post-race inspection, confirming the victory. There were no issues.

Recommended Stories

  • Austin Hill after winning at Knoxville: ‘This is so awesome’

    Austin Hill won the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series' first-ever race at Knoxville Raceway.

  • Austin Hill wins inaugural Truck race at Knoxville

    It took four overtime attempts, but Austin Hill was victorious in Friday night's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on the dirt at Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway.

  • Camping World Truck Series makes debut at Knoxville

    Watch as the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series sees the green flag at Knoxville Raceway for the first time in the sport's history.

  • Saturday Atlanta Xfinity race: Start time, weather, lineup

    Everything you need to know for Saturday's Atlanta Xfinity race (3:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN), including start time, weather, starting lineup and more.

  • Two trucks have issues in final stage at Knoxville

    Watch as Parker Price-Miller wrecks and Jack Wood sustains damage during the Trucks race at Knoxville Raceway.

  • Multi-truck wreck unfolds in final laps at Knoxville

    Watch as a multi-truck wreck breaks out at Knoxville Raceway with three laps to go, sparking NASCAR Overtime to decide the winner.

  • Xfinity Series heads back to Atlanta with multiple favorites in the field

    The NASCAR Xfinity Series makes its first “return” trip of the season, racing for the second time in 2021 at Atlanta Motor Speedway with Saturday‘s Credit Karma Money 250 (3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Justin Allgaier is hoping for an Atlanta season sweep. He beat NASCAR Cup Series […]

  • Track executive says drivers were consulted in Atlanta project

    Marcus Smith said of project to repave and reprofile Atlanta Motor Speedway: 'We definitely talked to drivers. We’re talking to engineers.'

  • Reed Sheppard and his parents react to Kentucky offer. ‘It’s something very special.’

    Reed Sheppard and his parents talk about the UK scholarship offer that came Friday afternoon, what it meant to them, and what’s next.

  • Athletics vs. Rangers Highlights

    Adolis García powers the Rangers past the A's, 3-2

  • Kyle Petty Learns New Stories About Darius Rucker, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Pitbull, and Others in New TV Show

    In Dinner Drive with Kyle Petty, the veteran race car driver hits the surface streets and heads out to visit friends, share a meal, and learn the stories behind their success.

  • How to watch the 2021 Open Championship: TV times, live stream schedule

    The 2021 Open Championship takes place on Monday, July 12 through Sunday, July 18 at Royal St. George’s Golf Club in Sandwich, England. This will be the 149th edition of the event and the year’s final major due to the PGA Championship’s move to May and the Masters (April) and U.S. Open (June) keeping their

  • Morton sharp, Acuña restrained after HBP, Braves top Marlins

    Charlie Morton pitched seven innings of two-hit ball, Ronald Acuña Jr. was restrained after being plunked by another Marlins pitcher and the Atlanta Braves beat Miami 5-0 Friday night. Freddie Freeman homered and Austin Riley doubled and tripled for the Braves. Ozzie Albies and Dansby Swanson each had two hits and an RBI.

  • Golf-Rahm earns share of halfway lead at Scottish Open

    Rahm stepped up his preparations for next week's British Open by posting seven birdies in his opening 10 holes on his way to set a clubhouse target at 11-under, which was later matched by overnight leader Jack Senior and Belgium's Thomas Detry. "Those first 10 holes I played incredible," said Rahm, who won his maiden major title at the U.S. Open champion three weeks ago. Having dropped two strokes on the second and fourth holes, Rahm is hoping to tidy up his game going into the weekend.

  • Why We're Claiming Social Security at 62, 67, or 70

    Three Motley Fool retirement experts explain why they're planning to claim Social Security at specific ages.

  • Kevin Na holes birdie chip at John Deere Classic ... with his putter

    Kevin Na holed an improbable chip – with his putter – at the John Deere Classic en route to an impressive round.

  • Olympics-Tokyo's delayed and disrupted 2020 Games

    Olympic organisers have decided to hold the Tokyo Games without spectators, as Japan struggles to stem a new wave of coronavirus infections with a state of emergency for Tokyo that will end after the July 23-Aug. 8 Games. Sept. 2013: Tokyo is awarded the 2020 Olympics after convincingly defeating rivals Istanbul and Madrid for the right to stage the Games for the second time, having first hosted them in 1964. Jan. 2020: The coronavirus is declared a global public health emergency by the World Health Organization as fears grow in Japan that the outbreak could threaten the Games.

  • Oh, boy, Big Boy: Massive steam locomotive to roll into Kansas City and area towns

    This locomotive was built for Union Pacific in 1941, measuring 132 feet long and weighing 1.2 million pounds.

  • Knoxville Camping World Truck Series qualifying heat race lineups

    Qualifying heats will set the starting lineup for Friday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Corn Belt 150 at Knoxville Raceway. The first of four heats is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET with the 150-lap main event set for 9 p.m. ET — all broadcast on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. This […]

  • Tennis-Flawless Djokovic closing in on history

    So clinical has Novak Djokovic's form been during the Wimbledon fortnight that it is tempting to suggest the All England Club engravers are already etching his name on the trophy for a sixth time. Five-time winner and defending champion Djokovic will contest his 10th Wimbledon and 41st Grand Slam semi-final on Friday against 22-year-old Canadian Denis Shapovalov who has reached this stage for the first time in his career. Add in the fact that Djokovic's gaze is locked on winning his 20th Grand Slam title to match record holders Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal and his career record against Shapovalov reads 6-0, and a place in the final looks a formality.