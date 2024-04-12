Augsburg take important points in fight for Conference League spot

Augsburg's Phillip Tietz (L) scores his side's first goal against Union Berlin's goalkeeper Frederik Roennow during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and 1. FC Union Berlin at the WWK-Arena. Tom Weller/dpa

Augsburg took important three points in the fight to qualify for the Conference League next season with a 2-0 win against Union Berlin on Friday.

After a slow first half, Phillip Tietz capitalized on a sloppy back pass from Diogo Leite and slotted the ball into the net from close range to give the hosts the lead early in the second half.

Former Union striker Sven Michel played a one-two with Arne Maier before sending the ball past goalkeeper Frederik Rønnow to put the game to bed in the 81st minute.

Augsburg haven't played in an international competition since the 2015-16 season, when they made their European debut at the Europa League.

With Friday's win, they are three points behind Eintracht Frankfurt, the team currently in the Conference League spot.

Union, meanwhile, are in a much more complicated situation. They are six points from the relegation zone, but that gap can get shorter after the matches at the weekend.

Bayer Leverkusen can claim their first-ever Bundesliga title if they beat Werder Bremen at home on Sunday. The title could come the day before if Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart lose their matches against Cologne and Frankfurt, respectively.

Union Berlin's Benedict Hollerbach (l) in action against Augsburg's Felix Uduokhai during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and 1. FC Union Berlin at the WWK-Arena. Tom Weller/dpa

Augsburg's Arne Maier (l) in action against Union Berlin's Rani Khedira during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and 1. FC Union Berlin at the WWK-Arena. Tom Weller/dpa