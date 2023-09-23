Advertisement

Auburn at Texas A&M: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday’s game at Kyle Field

Auburn (3-0) plays Texas A&M (2-1) on Saturday morning at Kyle Field, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

After winning the first three games of the Hugh Freeze era, the Auburn Tigers are loading up and heading out west to face Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies.

Auburn, offensively, has not caught a groove yet and Freeze is preparing his team to go against several of the best defenders in the SEC.

“It is a great concern. I want to be really clear; we are getting ready to play three teams that have – over the last four to five years – ranked in the top seven to five in recruiting. You are playing the best recruits in the nation. We are going to be there soon. That doesn’t mean you can’t compete. There is a reason they are third in the nation on third-down defense. They have a bunch of five-stars in the defensive line, linebacker and that safety, and that corner. They are really talented. When you put on the film you see that. Their closing speed is incredible. They are physical up front, and it is a tall challenge for us in year one to stand toe to toe with A&M and Georgia next week and LSU the following week. It is our goal to get there. But that is what reality is, we have had about eight months to recruit about half a class and these others have been stacking it, and that is why they are ranked third in the country (on third-down defense).”

The Tigers will also sport a uniform combination that has not been seen in 40 years. For the first time since 1983, Auburn will wear orange facemasks on the road. Auburn switched to its traditional navy facemask look in 1984, with the look staying consistent until the 2021 season, when orange masks made a return to the home uniform, and white masks made their debut with away uniforms.

Below, you will find everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s game at Texas A&M including a broadcast guide, an injury report, and players to watch.

How to watch Saturday's game

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Saturday, Sept. 23

  • Time: 11 a.m. CT

  • TV Channel: ESPN (Bob Wischusen, Robert Griffin III, Kris Budden)

  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

How to listen to Saturday's game

Listen to Auburn Football on your local Auburn Sports Network affiliate all season long. Andy Burcham and Jason Campbell will provide live play-by-play coverage of Auburn’s game at Texas A&M. Pregame coverage begins at 8 a.m. CT.

Find your nearest Auburn Sports Network affiliate below:

Sirius/XM

Ch. 192

Abbeville

98.7 FM

Albany, Georgia

102.9 FM

Atlanta, Georgia

1010 AM

Auburn

94.3 FM

Alexander City

97.5 FM

Andalusia

93.7 FM

Bainbridge, Georgia

99.3 FM

Bainbridge, Georgia

930 AM

Birmingham

100.5 FM

Centre

100.5 FM

Centre

990 AM

Columbus, Georgia

102.9 FM

Cullman

92.1 FM

Cullman

98.3 FM

Demopolis

106.5 FM

Dothan

102.5 FM

Eufaula

102.9 FM

Evergreen

101.1 FM

Flomaton

105.1 FM

Florence

94.9 FM

Foley

92.5 FM

Foley

1310 AM

Fort Payne

100.9 FM

Fort Payne

1250 AM

Gadsden

1350 AM

Greenville

94.3 FM

Hackleburg

95.5 FM

Huntsville

100.3 FM

Jasper

88.5 FM

Ocean Springs, Mississippi

106.5 FM

Oxford

92.7 FM

LaGrange, Georgia

102.3 FM

Macon, Georgia

102.9 FM

Mobile

106.5 FM

Montgomery

92.3 FM

Moulton

97.9 FM

Panama City, Florida

104.3 FM

Pensacola, Florida

105.1 FM

Roanoke

102.3 FM

Scottsboro

1050 AM

Selma

1490 AM

Spartanburg, SC

1530 AM

Sylacauga

100.3 FM

Sylacauga

1290 AM

Thomasville

95.5 FM

Troy

970 AM

Tuscaloosa

100.5 FM

Vernon

100.7 FM

Vernon

1380 AM

Auburn injury report

CB Keionte Scott

Ankle

Out indefinitely

LB Austin Keys

Thumb

Out indefinitely

Texas A&M injury report

WR Evan Stewart

Undisclosed

Probable for Saturday’s game

WR Noah Thomas

Undisclosed

Probable for Saturday’s game

TE Donovan Green

Knee

Out for season

Auburn's players to watch

  • QB Payton Thorne (43-of-63, 517 yards, 4 TD, 3 INT)

  • WR Jay Fair (4 rec, 117 yards, 2 TD)

  • LB Eugene Asante (19 tackles, 2 sacks)

  • CB Jaylin Simpson (10 tackles, 3 INT, FR)

  • S Donovan Kaufman (12 tackles, sack, FR)

Texas A&M's players to watch

  • QB Conner Weigman (74-of-105, 909 yards, 8 TD, 2 INT)

  • WR Ainias Smith (13 catches, 194 yards)

  • WR Evan Stewart (19 catches, 257 yards, 2 TD)

  • WR Noah Thomas (10 catches, 110 yards, 4 TD)

  • LB Edgerrin Cooper (16 tackles)

