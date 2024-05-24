Auburn’s recruitment of four-star RB Alvin Henderson is not finished

Auburn was believed to be the front-runner to land four-star running back Alvin Henderson for months. However, thanks to a late push, the Elba native chose Penn State over the Tigers in April.

Despite Henderson’s pledge to Penn State, many believe that Auburn’s chances are not completely erased including Jeffrey Lee of Auburn Live.

In a recent episode of The Inside Scoop, Lee says that Henderson has visited campus since his commitment to Penn State. He believes that Hugh Freeze and his staff will not yield until Henderson officially signs.

“I believe a lot of people close to his recruitment — including myself — believe he’s going to end up at Auburn,” Lee said. “Auburn has prioritized him for years, even when Hugh Freeze and Derrick Nix came on. It was kind of a surprise when he committed to Penn State, at least in the days leading up to his commitment.”

The lack of knowledge surrounding Auburn’s running back development under new offensive coordinator/running backs coach Derrick Nix played a factor in Henderson choosing Penn State over Auburn. He stated that Penn State’s “tradition for running back development” stood out the most to him. A successful early start for Auburn’s offense could change his tune.

Henderson is the No. 16 running back in the nation for 2025 according to both On3 and 247Sports, and is the No. 17 recruit from Alabama for the cycle.

