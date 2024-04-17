Auburn in the hunt for running back transfer Dallan Hayden

The transfer portal has now opened in college football, and many players are being sought out by high-profile programs and coaches throughout the nation. The chaos, for one, has ensued.

One of the prospects that is up for grabs right now is Ohio State running back transfer Dallan Hayden, who is currently a sophomore out of Memphis, Tennessee. The rusher is being looked at by Auburn but is also on the radar for Colorado, UCLA, Louisville, Virginia Tech, and Georgia Tech.

The 5-10, 205-pound back did not play much in the 2023 season, only appearing in only three games. He recorded 19 carries for 110 yards with one touchdown for the Buckeyes.

His 2022 campaign featured a lot more production for head coach Ryan Day. This included 111 rush attempts for 553 yards, including five trips to the end zone. He started in the team’s semifinal game against Georgia, rushing nine times for 43 yards.

Hayden entered his name in the portal recently after the Ohio State running back room became packed, with TreVeyon Henderson staying and the addition of former Ole Miss back Quinshon Judkins.

According to the On3 industry ranking, Hayden was ranked the No. 246 player in the 2022 class, as well as the No. 19 running back.

