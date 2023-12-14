Auburn football schedule 2024: Dates announced for Tigers' games next season
The 2024 season will be new in a lot of ways for members of the SEC.
It'll be the first year without divisions, and the conference will welcome two new teams in Texas and Oklahoma. The Longhorns are gearing up to play in the College Football Playoff, and the Sooners are coming off a campaign in which they picked up 10 victories ahead of their appearance in the Alamo Bowl against Arizona on Dec. 28.
Auburn football will play one of those newcomers — Oklahoma — in 2024. The Tigers will also see SEC foes Arkansas, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt. In the nonconference slate, Auburn will play Alabama A&M, Cal, Louisiana-Monroe and New Mexico.
Here's the order in which the Tigers will play those teams, which was announced Wednesday:
Auburn football schedule 2024
Aug. 31: vs. Alabama A&M
Sept. 7: vs. California
Sept. 14: vs. New Mexico
Sept. 21: vs. Arkansas
Sept. 28: vs. Oklahoma
Oct. 5: at Georgia
Oct. 12: OPEN WEEK
Oct. 19: at Missouri
Oct. 26: at Kentucky
Nov. 2: vs. Vanderbilt
Nov. 9: OPEN WEEK
Nov. 16: vs. Louisiana-Monroe
Nov. 23: vs. Texas A&M
Nov. 30: at Alabama
