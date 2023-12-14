Auburn football schedule 2024: Dates announced for Tigers' games next season

The 2024 season will be new in a lot of ways for members of the SEC.

It'll be the first year without divisions, and the conference will welcome two new teams in Texas and Oklahoma. The Longhorns are gearing up to play in the College Football Playoff, and the Sooners are coming off a campaign in which they picked up 10 victories ahead of their appearance in the Alamo Bowl against Arizona on Dec. 28.

Auburn football will play one of those newcomers — Oklahoma — in 2024. The Tigers will also see SEC foes Arkansas, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt. In the nonconference slate, Auburn will play Alabama A&M, Cal, Louisiana-Monroe and New Mexico.

Here's the order in which the Tigers will play those teams, which was announced Wednesday:

GET GOING: Establishing Hugh Freeze's offseason to-do list, and how he's already started

RECRUITING: How Auburn football's haul of WRs in the Class of 2024 is some of Hugh Freeze's best work

Auburn football schedule 2024

Aug. 31: vs. Alabama A&M

Sept. 7: vs. California

Sept. 14: vs. New Mexico

Sept. 21: vs. Arkansas

Sept. 28: vs. Oklahoma

Oct. 5: at Georgia

Oct. 12: OPEN WEEK

Oct. 19: at Missouri

Oct. 26: at Kentucky

Nov. 2: vs. Vanderbilt

Nov. 9: OPEN WEEK

Nov. 16: vs. Louisiana-Monroe

Nov. 23: vs. Texas A&M

Nov. 30: at Alabama

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football schedule 2024: SEC announces dates for next season