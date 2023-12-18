Auburn football lands transfer DL Gage Keys from Kansas

AUBURN — Auburn football has now made two additions from the transfer portal since the conclusion of the regular season.

After landing a commitment from former Georgia State receiver Robert Lewis on Dec. 10, the Tigers added a pledge Sunday evening from Kansas transfer defensive lineman Gage Keys. Keys, a former three-star recruit out of Hilliard Davidson High School in Ohio, was tabbed by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 838 overall prospect in the Class of 2020.

Keys originally committed to Minnesota, where he spent three seasons from 2020-22. He made eight appearances in his third season with the Gophers, totaling five tackles. At Kansas in 2023, Keys played in 12 games and made 21 tackles (13 solo).

Auburn is losing a defensive lineman to the 2024 NFL Draft in senior Marcus Harris, who recently announced he's foregoing the rest of his collegiate eligibility in favor of trying his hand at turning professional. Harris, a former Jayhawk himself, had 40 tackles and seven sacks this season.

