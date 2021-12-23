Auburn football is the favorite to land Oregon DL transfer

Auburn may be getting a new defensive tackle.

Oregon defensive lineman Jayson Jones will be announcing his next school Friday afternoon via Twitter as part of his way of spending Christmas Eve.

The redshirt freshman is from Calera, Alabama. He is listed at 6-foot-6, 320 pounds. He recorded 19 tackles in 2021 and played in all 13 games for the Ducks.

He holds offers from Auburn, Georgia Tech, Jackson State, Miami, Missouri, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, and more.

The Tigers are expected to land Jones as they need help in the trenches on both sides of the ball and the proximity to home. The Tigers also pursued him out of high school.

