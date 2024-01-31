Auburn football coaching staff 2024: Meet all of Hugh Freeze's assistants for Year 2

AUBURN — DJ Durkin is Auburn football's new defensive coordinator.

The Tigers made thing official with the former Maryland coach Wednesday. It's the last hire coach Hugh Freeze had to make for his on-field staff this offseason, as Auburn has filled all 10 spots available to it. All told, the unit had six retentions and four departures, including a change at both coordinator spots.

Freeze's staff for Year 2 naturally has some Ole Miss flavor, as seven of the 10 assistants have either played for the Rebels or worked for them in some capacity during their respective careers. Freeze spent five seasons as the coach at Ole Miss from 2012-16, and three of Auburn's current staff members worked with him there. Another was a player from 2004-07, overlapping with Freeze's time as an assistant in Oxford from 2006-07.

Here's a look at Freeze's staff with spring practice just around the corner:

Derrick Nix (OC/RBs coach)

Originally hired by Houston Nutt in 2008 and then surviving three coaching changes from Nutt to Hugh Freeze to Matt Luke to Lane Kiffin, Derrick Nix has left Ole Miss after 16 years with the program to become the offensive coordinator/running backs coach at Auburn. Nix's first 12 seasons with the Rebels were spent coaching receivers. He then transitioned to focusing on RBs for the last four.

DJ Durkin (DC)

Now on his fourth stint as an SEC defensive coordinator, DJ Durkin remains in the conference after working under coach Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M for the last couple of seasons. He was with Kiffin at Ole Miss before that, and his time with the Rebels served as his return to collegiate coaching following his ouster from Maryland in relation to the death of a player. Durkin was the DC at Florida in 2013-14 and also at Michigan in 2015.

Charles Kelly (Co-DC)

Known as one of the best recruiters in the country for the talent he was able to help Alabama land from 2019-22, Charles Kelly has returned to his alma mater to be a co-DC. Kelly has been in on the recruitments of 46 blue-chip prospects, according to 247Sports, including a trio of five-star players in the Class of 2023: Caleb Downs, Qua Russaw and James Smith.

Kent Austin (QBs coach)

A former quarterback at Ole Miss who went on to have an 11-year career in the Canadian Football League, Kent Austin received a promotion to QBs coach Jan. 17. He had previously been on staff at Auburn, though it was in an off-the-field role. He'll now be on the field working under Freeze, who was the co-OC for at Liberty before arriving to the Plains.

2010: Cornell University Head Football Coach Kent Austin left, gives instructions as freshman quarterback Jeff Matthews listens Tuesday afternoon during the first day of practice for the 2010 season.

Marcus Davis (WRs coach)

An up-and-coming position coach who just helped the Tigers land the most talented group of receivers they've ever signed in the Class of 2024, Marcus Davis enters his second year as a coach at his alma mater. Auburn's WRs struggled in 2023, but he helped facilitate the signatures of five-star recruits Cam Coleman and Perry Thompson, in addition to four-star prospects Bryce Cain and Malcolm Simmons.

Ben Aigamaua (TE coach)

There isn't a person on the staff who's spent more seasons near Freeze than tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua, who played under the 54-year-old coach at Lambuth from 2008-09. He reunited with Freeze a few years later at Ole Miss, where he held a variety of roles from 2012-18. Aigamaua once again met up with Freeze when the latter got the job at Liberty, and he followed him to Auburn last offseason.

Auburn Tigers tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua during Auburn Tigers football practice at the Woltosz Football Performance Center at in Auburn, Ala., on Monday, April 3, 2023.

Jake Thornton (OL coach)

Someone who's totally revamped their position group since joining the Tigers, Jake Thornton made the move to Auburn from Ole Miss when Freeze was hired in 2022. Of the scholarship players he inherited, only three − EJ Harris, Tate Johnson and Jeremiah Wright − remain on the roster.

Jeremy Garrett (DL coach)

With three defensive linemen already committed in the class of 2025, DL coach Jeremy Garrett has been pulling his wait in recruiting. The trio of verbal pledges − Malik Autry, Antonio Coleman and Jourdin Crawford − are all tabbed by the 247Sports Composite as four-star recruits.

Auburn defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett is interviewed at the Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala., on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2023.

Josh Aldridge (LBs coach)

One of the most pleasant surprises for Auburn fans, linebackers coach Josh Aldridge has not only shown recruiting prowess − he helped the Tigers ink four-star prospects DJ Barber, Joseph Phillips and Demarcus Riddick in the Class of 2024 − but the LBs already had on roster, namely Eugene Asante, have improved.

Wesley McGriff (Secondary/CBs coach)

First-year Texas A&M coach Mike Elko announced Wesley McGriff as his new cornerbacks coach Jan. 3. McGriff, who spent the 2023 season with the Tigers, seems to have since reversed course. His name is back on the Auburn staff page after briefly being removed.

Auburn football CBs coach Wesley McGriff during a practice at the Woltosz Football Performance Center on Aug. 6, 2023.

