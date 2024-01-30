Auburn football to hire former Maryland coach DJ Durkin as defensive coordinator | Reports

AUBURN — Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze plans to hire DJ Durkin to be his defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports.

Durkin, 46, will join the staff after spending his last few seasons at Texas A&M (2022-23) and Ole Miss (2020-21). His stint with the Rebels served as his return to collegiate coaching after he was ousted from Maryland in 2018 while embroiled in controversy related to the death of 19-year-old Jordan McNair, an offensive lineman who died of a heatstroke stemming from a team workout.

The incident and a subsequent ESPN report detailing a "toxic culture" perpetuated by Durkin, the head coach at time, and strength and conditioning coach Rick Court led to an investigation into both the program and the circumstances surrounding McNair's death.

Durkin was placed on administrative leave for 80 days before returning to coach the Terrapins on Oct. 30, 2018. He hosted a team meeting that afternoon, which a few players reportedly walked out of in protest. After receiving scrutiny for allowing him to come back, Maryland president Wallace Loh and athletics director Damon Evans fired Durkin the following day.

NEWCOMER: Auburn football lands former Texas safety Jerrin Thompson from the transfer portal

HOOPS: The 5-man crew that helps keeps Auburn basketball sharp

The news of Freeze's plan to hire Durkin was first reported by Chris Low of ESPN. It was then confirmed by Jason Caldwell of Auburn Undercover. Matt Zenitz of 247Sports later reported that Durkin had accepted the job.

Freeze's decision to hire Durkin comes after Ron Roberts was officially hired to be Florida's executive head coach, co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. Roberts was the defensive coordinator at Auburn in 2023, leading the unit to a top-50 finish in both yards surrendered (357.2) and points allowed per game (22.62) before he left for the Gators.

Durkin's coaching career began as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, Bowling Green, from 2001-02. He made stops at Notre Dame and Stanford before he got his first opportunity as a defensive coordinator at Florida in 2013. He spent one season as Michigan's DC and linebackers coach before he got hired at Maryland. Durkin was also a consultant with the Atlanta Falcons in 2019 after he was dismissed from his post with the Terrapins.

The hiring of Durkin completes Freeze's on-field staff for Year 2. There were six retentions — Ben Aigamaua (TE), Josh Aldridge (LB), Marcus Davis (WR), Jeremy Garrett (DL), Wesley McGriff (CB) and Jake Thornton (OL) — and four additions — Kent Austin (QB), Durkin (DC), Derrick Nix (OC/RB) and Kelly (co-DC).

Those newcomers replaced Roberts, Philip Montgomery, Zac Etheridge and Cadillac Williams.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football to hire DJ Durkin, former Maryland coach, as co-DC