Auburn becomes frontrunner to land four-star OT Broderick Shull

Auburn football looks to add a fourth offensive lineman to its 2025 recruiting haul, and a top-five tackle from Oklahoma may be the perfect match.

Broderick Shull, a four-star offensive tackle from Bixby, Oklahoma, visited Auburn last month and is scheduled to return for an official visit in June. That is seen as a positive sign from On3’s Steve Wiltfong, who has logged an expert prediction for Auburn to earn Shull’s pledge with a confidence level of 60%.

During his visit to the Plains in March, Shull shared his experiences with On3’s Cole Pinkston. He shared that he enjoyed the campus and the meeting with offensive line coach Jake Thornton. He could not pinpoint one specific aspect of his visit that he enjoyed the most, but pointed out that the strength and conditioning program has piqued his interest.

“I mean everything has been standing out to me,” Shull said in an interview with On3. “The coaching staff, how players want to work, the strength and conditioning part of it. That (strength and conditioning) was also a major part of it. The guy (Dom Studzinski), he cares about science. Coach Dom cares about science in a way that is incredible. I haven’t seen that in a coach in a while. He likes to do that and I like that.”

Along with Auburn, Shull is set to visit Texas A&M, Nebraska, Texas Tech, Kansas State, and Illinois. At the time of this post, Auburn is the frontrunner to land his signature while Texas Tech is next in line.

Shull is the No. 5 OT for the 2025 class according to On3’s rankings, and the top player from Oklahoma. Auburn currently has three offensive linemen committed to its 2025 haul: four-star Tavaris Dice, as well as three-stars Spencer Dowland and Tai Buster. The class currently ranks No. 8 in 247Sports recruiting rankings. However, a commitment from Shull would boost Auburn to the No. 5 slot.

On3's @SWiltfong_ has logged an expert prediction for Auburn to land elite 4-star OT Broderick Shull🦅 Shull ranks No. 18 NATL. (No. 5 OT) in the 2025 On300‼️ Latest intel: https://t.co/kEKIa21HHX pic.twitter.com/u4Q5MpQN1c — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) April 1, 2024

