Auburn basketball vs. Vanderbilt: Live score updates from second SEC road game

Auburn basketball will look to score a victory and extend its winning streak to 10 games against Vanderbilt.

The Tigers will go on the road to play the Commodores on Wednesday (8 p.m. CT, SEC Network). Auburn has won five of its last six matchups with Vanderbilt (5-11, 0-3 SEC), but that one loss came last season. Senior guard Ezra Manjon connected on a layup with less than five seconds remaining to give his team a two-point lead, and the Tigers (14-2, 3-0) weren't able to tie the game on the ensuing possession.

Manjon is back with the Commodores and is their leading scorer with 16.3 points per game. Tyrin Lawrence is No. 2 at 13.6 points and Ven-Allen Lubin is No. 3 with 9.6.

What time, channel is Auburn's basketball game vs. Vanderbilt?

Time: 8 p.m. CT

Channel: SEC Network

Auburn basketball score vs. Vanderbilt: Live score updates

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

