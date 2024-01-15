Auburn basketball jumps five places in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Three weeks ago, Auburn basketball was sitting in the “receiving votes” category of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. This week, they are on the brink of a top ten ranking.

In the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll ranking released Monday, Auburn has received 509 points after earning convincing wins over Texas A&M and LSU, which is good enough to climb five spots to No. 11 ahead of this week’s action with Vanderbilt and No. 21 Ole Miss. Auburn is one of several programs to make giant leaps in this week’s poll, as they are one of 10 teams to advance five-or-more places.

UConn knocks off Purdue as the top-ranked team in this week’s poll. The Boilermakers were the No. 1 team for four weeks but dropped to No. 2 this week after suffering a road loss to Nebraska. The Houston Cougars also had a rough week, as they dropped two Big 12 contests to Iowa State and TCU. They fell three spots in this week’s poll from No. 2 to No. 5.

Four SEC squads reside in this week’s poll with Tennessee leading the pack at No. 7. The Volunteers dropped two places after losing on the road to Mississippi State and surviving a scare at Georgia on Saturday. Kentucky also fell four places in this week’s poll to No. 10 after suffering an upset loss to Texas A&M, who entered Saturday’s game with the Wildcats winless in SEC play.

Ole Miss rounds out the SEC’s representation this week by checking in at No. 21. The Tigers will travel to Oxford to face the 15-1 Rebels on Saturday.

