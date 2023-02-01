AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Jordan Spieth back after Hawaii stumble, won't risk his life on a cliff again

Jordan Spieth is looking for redemption this week

Here’s everything you need to know for the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Tournament Basics

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

February 2-5

Pebble Beach Golf Links | Pebble Beach, California

Par 72 | 6,972 yards

Purse: $9 million

FedExCup points for winner: 500

Betting favorite, via BetMGM: Matt Fitzpatrick (+900)

Last time out: Tom Hoge rallies to beat Jordan Spieth

Tom Hoge’s first career win on the PGA Tour couldn’t have come at a better place.

Hoge rallied late in the final round with three birdies in his final five holes to win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, narrowly beating Jordan Spieth — who had the lead on the 15th hole. It marked his first Tour win and his first win anywhere in 11 years.

Hoge will try and defend his title this week at Pebble Beach in what will be his 10th start of the season. He’s only missed the cut twice, and finished T3 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January.

"I felt I did everything right last year to win ... Runner-ups are no fun," Spieth said Wednesday. "You can obviously, you gain momentum out of playing well, but finishing second doesn't go, does not go in that win column and that win column is what kind of solidifies legacies. So you got to close 'em out when you get close and I'm looking forward to trying to have that opportunity this week."

Jordan Spieth won’t risk his life on the cliff again

Though he didn’t get the win last season, there’s no question Spieth hit the shot of the week.

There’s just (almost) no chance he’s going to do it again.

Spieth hit a horrifying shot right on the cliff overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the eighth hole in last year’s event. Thankfully, Spieth immediately backed up after making impact with his ball and made it safely.

"This is downright terrifying right now."



This shot from Jordan Spieth was quite the situation. 😬 pic.twitter.com/sq04R96GXQ — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) February 5, 2022

Spieth said after that round that he regretted the shot, even though he saved par, and reiterated that on Wednesday. Had he ended up with a bogey, it “would have been one of the worst decisions I ever made.”

“I think I saved a stroke,” Spieth said. “Does the reward outweigh the risk? Not if you think the risk was dying … I think knowing my son a lot better, he was really young at the time, I may not have hit that shot.”

Spieth is back in the field this week for the first time since Hawaii, where he finished T13 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and then missed the cut at the Sony Open. He’s won the event before, in 2017, but Spieth’s winning pace has slowed significantly since then. Spieth has won just twice since then, and went more than three years without lifting a trophy during that span, too.

He’s also coming off a tough showing at the Sony Open, where he backed up a first-round 64 with a 75. But that, he said, is well behind him.

“I didn't really let it bother me very much and hadn't really thought about it, to be honest,” Spieth said. “If anything I looked back and thought, man, I actually hit the ball a lot better those first two weeks in Hawaii than the start of the last couple years.

“So regardless of the score, I feel like it's trending the right direction and just trying to continue to improve … I feel good. I only took positives really out of Maui and Sony. I got a big stretch coming up, so just trying to get one percent better each day."

Jordan Spieth finished in second last year at Pebble Beach after a late run by eventual winner Tom Hoge. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Josh Allen doesn’t want to participate in the Pro Bowl Games, and it’s hard to blame him.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback would rather golf instead.

Allen is skipping this week’s Pro Bowl activities in Las Vegas due to an injury, the league announced on Monday, and will be replaced by Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley.

Allen, however, is fine. He was already committed to play in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and hinted that he was just taking a “sick day” on Instagram with a clever emoji.

Allen will play alongside Keith Mitchell this week. The two will be paired up with Kevin Chappell and singer Eric Church. Others, like Bill Murray, Aaron Rodgers, Larry Fitzgerald, Jake Owen, ScHoolboy Q, Macklemore, Pau Gasol and Gareth Bale will also be competing.

As far as Allen goes, however, this may be the most relatable thing he’s ever done.