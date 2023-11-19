ATP Finals LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner latest score and updates

Novak Djokovic bids for a record seventh ATP Finals title in a blockbuster showpiece against home favourite Jannik Sinner in Turin.

Djokovic secured an emphatic victory over young rival Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals on Saturday and is now out for revenge against the 22-year-old Italian Sinner, who defeated the World No 1 in the group stages earlier this week.

Sinner has been in red-hot form in front of his home fans in Turin and is looking to win the biggest title of his career at the season-ending tournament. He beat Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals to continue his winning streak this week.

Djokovic, meanwhile, is targeting a record victory at the ATP Finals after a dominant season which has already seen the Serbian win three grand slam titles and secure the year-end World No 1 ranking.

Follow live updates from the ATP Finals title match between Djokovic and Sinner, below:

Novak Djokovic faces Jannik Sinner in ATP Finals title match

Home favourite Sinner is the first Italian to reach ATP Finals final

16:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Jannik Sinner on playing in the ATP Finals final: “It doesn’t really matter the matches before, how they have been. Especially with this format, you can win against one, but after you can lose. It’s different. But still happy that I can go one more time on the court here in Turin. Good atmosphere. Hopefully I can show some good tennis.”

16:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic on Jannik Sinner: “He has been the best player of the tournament so far. Won four out of four matches and played some great tennis. Obviously riding on the big wave of support of his Italian crowd here.

“He’s going for his first trophy. I’m going for my seventh in the year-end World Tour Finals. I’ve been in these situations before. Hopefully experience can help a bit.

“But I don’t think it’s going to prevail because he’s been playing well, he’s going to have the crowd on his side. I know what I expect. I think having already a match against him in this kind of atmosphere helps me prepare better.”

16:22 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic results this week

vs Rune 7-6 6-7 6-3

vs Sinner 5-7 7-6 6-7

vs Hurkacz 7-6 4-6 6-1

vs Alcaraz 6-3 6-2

16:21 , Jamie Braidwood

Jannik Sinner results this week

vs Tsitsipas 6-4 6-4

vs Djokovic 7-5 6-7 7-6

vs Rune 6-2 5-7 6-4

vs Medvedev 6-3 6-7 6-1

Jannik Sinner defeated Novak Djokovic in the round robin stage but must now face him in the ATP Final (AFP via Getty Images)

16:11 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic said he is hoping to put the cherry on top of a successful 2023 season with a record seventh ATP Finals title, after the world number one beat Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-final to set up a showdown with Jannik Sinner.

Djokovic has won the Australian Open, French Open and U.S. Open this year to take his tally up to 24 Grand Slam titles and overtake rival Rafa Nadal. He also surpassed Steffi Graf’s record for the most weeks as world number one.

“I had an almost perfect season, Grand Slam season,” Djokovic told reporters after his 6-3 6-2 win over Alcaraz on Saturday.

“Ended the year as number one in the world, reached really all the objectives that I had, broke many records, made history of the sport. Of course, I’m thrilled with the season.

“But one more match to go. Hopefully I can crown the season with another win.”

Novak Djokovic looking to cap off ‘almost perfect’ year with ATP finals win

16:10 , Jamie Braidwood

When is Djokovic vs Sinner?

The ATP Final will take place after 5pm GMT on Sunday 19 November in Turin, Italy.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on Amazon Prime Video.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Good afternoon!

16:04 , Jamie Braidwood

Follow live updates from the ATP Finals title match between Djokovic and Sinner in today’s live blog