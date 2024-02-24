Atlanta Xfinity starting lineup: Jesse Love wins pole

HAMPTON, Ga. — Xfinity rookie Jesse Love won his second consecutive pole Friday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The Richard Childress Racing driver is the first competitor to win a pole in their first two Xfinity Series starts.

He won the pole with a lap of 173.935 mph. He'll be joined on the front row by teammate Austin Hill, who is coming off his victory last weekend at Daytona. Hill qualified at 173.706 mph.

The rest of the top five has John Hunter Nemechek (173.537 mph), Riley Herbst (173.255) and Parker Kligerman (173.131).

The Xfinity race is set for 5 p.m. ET Saturday.