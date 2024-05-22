Atlanta Falcons introduce 4 new limited partners

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 22: A detail of a Atlanta Falcons helmet on the field prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

ATLANTA - The National Football League has approved four new limited partners for the Atlanta Falcons.

They are Rosalind Brewer, Dominique Dawes, Will Packer, and Rashaun Williams.

The approval was given during recent league meetings in Nashville, according to the Falcons.

They will join the current group of limited partners, which includes Brian Barker, Ron Canakaris, Warrick Dunn, Doug Hertz, Alan Kestenbaum, Edward Mendel, and Derek Smith.

Brewer, 62, is the former president and CEO of Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc. and COO of Starbucks.

Dawes, 37, was a 10-year member of the U.S. Olympics gymnastics team and won a gold medal at the 1996 Olympics.

Packer, 50, is a film producer. Hit films include "Straight Outta Compton," "The Wedding Ringer," "About Last Night," "Ride Along" and "Night School."

Williams, 44, is a family office investor, venture capitalist and financial literacy activist.

Arthur M. Blank, Atlanta Falcons owner and chairman, today announced the addition of four new limited partners to the organization's ownership group!

"Roz, Dominique, Will, and Rashaun are impressive leaders who have made an impact in a variety of enterprises, while also building histories of success making a difference in the world around them and positively impacting people in ways that align very well with our Core Values," said Arthur Blank, owner and chairman of the Atlanta Falcons.

The approval process for new limited partners involves careful vetting by the team, the league office, and the NFL's Finance Committee, before being advanced to a full vote of the NFL's 32 owners. The vote on the Atlanta Falcons' new partners occurred today in Nashville, and their approval is effective immediately.

Statements from the New Limited Partners

Rosalind Brewer:

"As I embrace the opportunity to become a limited partner of the Atlanta Falcons, I'm reminded that true leadership extends beyond boardrooms and onto the fields where dreams are forged and communities united. My journey has always been about people – their stories, aspirations, and the communities we build together. Having worked with Arthur and his Foundation for several years, I have deep respect and appreciation for the values that guide everything Arthur does in his businesses and philanthropy – his impact on Atlanta has been immeasurable. With this incredible opportunity, I look forward to championing the Falcons' successes and Atlanta's spirit as we strive to make a genuine difference in the lives we touch, both on and off the field."

Dominique Dawes:

"Throughout the course of my life, making an impact on others has always been my driving force. What I accomplished in 1996, winning America's first Team Gold Medal in gymnastics and as the first African-American to win Gold, in the city of Atlanta, has given me, to this day, the greatest platform to continually inspire others. The unique opportunity Mr. Blank has provided enables me to further my positive impact on those in the Atlanta community, a place I hold near and dear to my heart. Having been a global ambassador for the United States, I hope that my platform and influence as one of the few African American women to be a limited partner in the National Football League has broad impact throughout the NFL community and beyond."

Will Packer:

"The power of representation and equity should never be underestimated, and as someone who has dedicated his career to creating diverse imagery, I have a true appreciation of Mr. Blank's commitment to opening doors that have historically been closed to African Americans. This investment represents not only the personal opportunity of a lifetime, but also the chance to demonstrate for generations to come that someone who looks like me can excel not only on the field but at the highest level of the exclusive ranks of NFL ownership."

Rashaun Williams:

"NFL football is the great unifier, bringing people together across socioeconomic, racial, and political divides. As an alumnus of Morehouse College now raising a family in Atlanta, I could not be more excited to invest in the Falcons. I believe in the immense potential of this team and this city to Rise Up to the greatest heights, and I look forward to supporting the Falcons and the city of Atlanta for many successful seasons to come."