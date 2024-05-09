Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever: Predictions, odds and how to watch preseason game

May 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates with Indiana Fever guard Kristy Wallace (3) during the second quarter against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 WNBA preseason, a crucial time for teams to fine-tune their strategies and for fans to get a glimpse of the action, is rapidly reaching its end.

The Atlanta Dream and Indiana Fever will wrap up their preseason campaign on Thursday, May 9th, paving the way for the highly anticipated regular season that kicks off on May 14th.

Eyes will be on No. 1 overall WNBA Draft pick, Caitlin Clark, as she continues to make her mark in the league. In a preseason game against the Dallas Wings, Clark seemed to be setting in with her new team well, contributing 21 points, three rebounds, and two assists despite a 79-76 loss. Clark's performance hints at the potential she brings to the Fever. Excitement for her WNBA debut against the Connecticut Sun continues to grow.

Caitlin Clark: Everything to know about Indiana Fever star rookie

WNBA Preseason: Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever predictions

Sportskeeda: Fever to clinch victory

Mathews Kannathara writes: "With the Indiana Fever boasting a bolstered roster featuring their star first-overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, the Fever are anticipated to clinch victory."

Betting Experts: Atlanta has the edge

Staff writes: "The Atlanta Dream have a 33-27 all-time regular season record against the Indiana Fever. Indiana has also gone 3-5 in the postseason against Atlanta. Indiana has not won a season series against the Dream since 2019. Atlanta has claimed the win in seven of the last nine regular season contests."

WNBA Preseason: Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever odds, betting line

The Indiana Fever are favored to defeat the Atlanta Dream, according to the BetMGM.

Spread: Indiana (-2.5)

Moneyline: Indiana (-145); Atlanta (+120)

Total Over/Under: ---

WNBA Preseason: Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever how to watch

When: Thursday, May 19

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Cable TV: ---

Streaming: WNBA League Pass

More: Everything you need to know about WNBA and NBA League pass

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dream vs. Fever: Predictions and odds for preseason game