Athletics add free agent lefty Scott Alexander on one-year, $2.25 million contract

Athletics LHP Scott Alexander

MESA, Ariz. — Free agent left-hander Scott Alexander reached agreement on a one-year, $2.25 million contract with the Oakland Athletics at the start of spring training, filling a void in a bullpen needing lefties.

He can earn $300,000 in performance bonuses and additional award bonuses. Alexander would receive an assignment bonus if traded.

The team announced the move Wednesday and also placed lefty Ken Waldichuk on the 60-day injured list with a strained left elbow to clear roster space .

Alexander went 7-3 with a 4.66 ERA and one save for San Francisco last season, making eight starts among 55 appearances. The 34-year-old pitcher grew up in nearby Santa Rosa and gets to remain close to home.