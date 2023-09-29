The Athletic lists the Florida-Kentucky game among top 10 to watch

Kickoff is nearly upon us for the latest chapter of the Florida Gators and Kentucky Wildcat rivalry.

The highly anticipated heavyweight bout is turning heads for the early slate of games on Saturday. The Athletic staff writer Justin Williams ranked his top 10 games of the weekend and included the SEC contest.

“Florida is far more battle-tested than Kentucky, having faced Utah and beaten Tennessee,” Williams wrote. “This is the first true test for the Wildcats, another team knocking on the door of the Top 25. Transfer quarterback Devin Leary was a major addition for Kentucky this offseason but has struggled to settle in, completing just 59.3 percent of passes with five interceptions.”

“Just as surprising is Florida’s Graham Mertz, another transfer QB, leading the SEC with a 78 percent completion rate,” Williams continued. “This game should be a prime opportunity for one of these teams to prove it is for real. Kentucky’s run game against Florida’s defensive front is a matchup to watch.”

Kickoff for the Florida Gators and Kentucky Wildcats is set for noon EDT and will broadcast on ESPN. UK is a one-point favorite going into the matchup.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire