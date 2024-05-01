Athan Kaliakmanis to be Rutgers football’s starting QB, Gavin Wimsatt to transfer

Rutgers football’s quarterback situation has clarity.

Athan Kaliakmanis is expected to be the Scarlet Knights’ starting QB in 2024, and Gavin Wimsatt has begun the process of entering the transfer portal, sources confirmed.

The timing of Greg Schiano’s decision allowed Wimsatt to pursue new opportunities before the portal window closed.

Wimsatt will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Piscataway, NJ -- April 27, 2024 -- Coach Greg Schiano and quarterback, Athan Kaliakmanis during Rutgers annual spring football game at SHI Stadium.

Rutgers in January brought in Kaliakmanis from Minnesota, where he originally worked with Scarlet Knights offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel was first to report.

Wimsatt's decision to transfer ends an up-and-down journey at Rutgers.

He joined the program early in the 2021 season from Owensboro High School in Kentucky after deciding to skip his final high school season.

Wimsatt played in eight games in 2022, including six starts.

He started all 13 games last season, going 138-of-289 passing for nine touchdowns and eight interceptions. Wimsatt's accuracy was inconsistent, but his running ability (he rushed 131 times for 497 yards and 11 TDs in 2023) was a strength.

Still, the offense needed to get better. Rutgers averaged 23.2 points per game last season, which ranked 94th in the country.

So Rutgers added Kaliakmanis to add competition to the quarterback room, which also includes second-year QB Ajani Sheppard and true freshman early enrollee AJ Surace.

Schiano following Rutgers' spring game on Saturday said Kaliakmanis had "blended very well" so far.

"Now he has a head start with the fact he knows our system," Schiano said. "There’s some vocabulary and things that were different, but not extremely. That can be achieved in a month, a couple weeks really. But what he needed to do was get back on the same page with Kirk and learning exactly what Kirk wants done.

"You can call a play the same thing and you can draw it the same on paper, but coaching is those finer points, those anticipatory points, those things that get you ready to make the play. I think Kirk is the best I’ve been around at teaching that. So to have Athan back in the room with the other quarterbacks was great, and he’s made progress this spring."

Enough progress to where he's getting a big opportunity.

Ciarrocca recruited Kaliakmanis to Minnesota and tutored him in 2022 as the Golden Gophers' OC before leaving for Rutgers.

In 2022, Kaliakmanis played in 11 games, making five starts. He went 60-of-111 passing for 946 yards and three touchdowns.

He started 12 games last season, going 156-of-294 (53.1) for 1,838 yards and 14 touchdowns, while also rushing for two scores.

