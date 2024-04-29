Rutgers football adds Australian punter who has plenty in common with former program great

Rutgers football has its new punter.

And he shares plenty in common with the Scarlet Knights’ best punter in program history.

Rutgers announced Monday that it added Australian punter Jakob Anderson to the program. Anderson, who has playing experience in Aussie Rules Football, has four years of eligibility remaining.

The Scarlet Knights needed a new punter after Flynn Appleby decided to leave the program and move on from football following the end of the last season.

Piscataway, NJ -- April 27, 2024 -- Greg Schiano during Rutgers annual spring football game at SHI Stadium.

Anderson followed a similar path as Adam Korsak, who was the Ray Guy Award Winner as college football’s top punter in 2022.

Rutgers wrapped up spring practices on Saturday with its Scarlet-White Game.

Michael Hartshorn was the Scarlet Knights’ punter throughout the spring, though coach Greg Schiano mentioned after the team’s first practice the possibility of adding an Australian punter.

That move became official on Monday with the addition of Anderson.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football adds Australian punter Jakob Anderson